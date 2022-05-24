Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.62.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,102,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $713,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 841,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,923,000 after purchasing an additional 243,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TOL opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

