Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.26) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s current price.

LON TPT opened at GBX 53 ($0.67) on Tuesday. Topps Tiles has a twelve month low of GBX 51 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 81 ($1.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.36. The stock has a market cap of £104.24 million and a P/E ratio of 9.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.19.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

