Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Receives Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Topps Tiles (LON:TPT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.26) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s current price.
LON TPT opened at GBX 53 ($0.67) on Tuesday. Topps Tiles has a twelve month low of GBX 51 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 81 ($1.02). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.36. The stock has a market cap of £104.24 million and a P/E ratio of 9.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 55.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 60.19.
Topps Tiles Company Profile (Get Rating)
