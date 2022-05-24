Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of TPT opened at GBX 53.06 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.19. The stock has a market cap of £104.37 million and a PE ratio of 9.64. Topps Tiles has a 12 month low of GBX 51 ($0.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 81 ($1.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.26) price objective on shares of Topps Tiles in a research note on Tuesday.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

