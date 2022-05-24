Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Torrid Holdings Inc. is a direct-to-consumer brand of apparel, intimates and accessories principally in North America. It is focused on fit and offers products across a broad assortment which includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. Torrid Holdings Inc. is based in Calif. “

CURV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.97.

Shares of Torrid stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,388. Torrid has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycamore Partners Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Torrid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $813,638,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,145,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Torrid by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 120,915 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Torrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,418,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Torrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

