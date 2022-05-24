TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.03) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 227.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TP ICAP Group in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, TP ICAP Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 270 ($3.40).

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

LON:TCAP opened at GBX 122.02 ($1.54) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £962.34 million and a PE ratio of 174.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 136.82. TP ICAP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.20 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 220 ($2.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.92, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In other news, insider Robin Stewart sold 32,926 shares of TP ICAP Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.85), for a total transaction of £48,401.22 ($60,905.02).

About TP ICAP Group (Get Rating)

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Agency Execution, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.