TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.08.

TPIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter.

TPI Composites stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. TPI Composites has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $523.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.58.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 88.53% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

