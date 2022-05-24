TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.86. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,384. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $94,080.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,910,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,518,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 109,122 shares of company stock worth $240,215 over the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

