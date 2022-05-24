TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Purchases $16,075,945.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Small acquired 28,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $14.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $565.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $531.23 and a one year high of $688.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $622.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $626.35.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 253.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

