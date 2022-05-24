TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Robert J. Small Purchases 19,398 Shares

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Small bought 19,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at $100,703,441.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $14.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $565.16. 419,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,588. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $531.23 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $622.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $626.35.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.33.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

