Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.60.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $314,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,158.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $128,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,770,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,154,000 after purchasing an additional 108,258 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,980,000 after purchasing an additional 636,968 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,068,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,757,000 after purchasing an additional 817,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,403,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,206,000 after purchasing an additional 27,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.32. Travel + Leisure has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $66.56.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $809.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.33%.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

