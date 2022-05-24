TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of TA stock opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.08. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in TravelCenters of America in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in TravelCenters of America by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

