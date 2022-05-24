Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.62.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TCW shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.30 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bankshares raised Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$5.25 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of Trican Well Service stock opened at C$4.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$4.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.49. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$2.18 and a 1 year high of C$4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

