Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.33. Trinity Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.32.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 27,745.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 25.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

