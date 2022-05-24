Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Insider Buys $49,979.60 in Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) insider Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,377 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,979.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,619.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRIN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.00. 111,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Trinity Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The company has a market cap of $572.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 101.25% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Trinity Capital by 3,677.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Trinity Capital by 27,469.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. 28.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland, San Diego, California and Austin, Texas.

