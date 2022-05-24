Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.22 and a beta of 1.35. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.60.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

