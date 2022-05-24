Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.27) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.46) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.33) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tritax Big Box REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 253.86 ($3.19).

Shares of LON BBOX opened at GBX 204.61 ($2.57) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 193 ($2.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 288 ($3.62). The company has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 232.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 234.38.

In related news, insider Aubrey Adams acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £43,600 ($54,863.47).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

