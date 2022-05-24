Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.80.
TROX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
In related news, CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 105,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,710,398.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 73,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $1,185,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
TROX stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.13. Tronox has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $26.33.
Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.
Tronox Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.
