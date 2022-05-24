Truist Financial Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $33.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.86% from the stock’s current price.

SNAP has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.54.

NYSE SNAP opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. Snap has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $83.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $195,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,486,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,686,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $1,523,046.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379,515 shares in the company, valued at $32,873,842.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,513,582 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,483.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 730.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Snap by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 788,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,083,000 after acquiring an additional 41,539 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,584,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,460,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Snap by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,503,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,439 shares in the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

