Truist Financial Lowers Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Price Target to $5.00

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 161.78% from the stock’s previous close.

NLS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nautilus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.95.

NYSE:NLS opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.68 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.73. Nautilus has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.14.

In related news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Nautilus by 107.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth $41,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth $53,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

