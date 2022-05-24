Truist Financial Lowers UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $53.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $61.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Shares of UDR opened at $47.79 on Tuesday. UDR has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $61.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.71, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UDR will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,208,000 after acquiring an additional 180,706 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

