Truist Financial Trims Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Target Price to $205.00

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s previous close.

MAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $178.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $157.84 and a one year high of $231.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.92.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAA. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

