Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.52) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 90.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TRST. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Trustpilot Group from GBX 390 ($4.91) to GBX 168 ($2.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trustpilot Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 297.60 ($3.74).

Get Trustpilot Group alerts:

Shares of TRST opened at GBX 105.10 ($1.32) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 131.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 204.26. Trustpilot Group has a 12 month low of GBX 96.75 ($1.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 481.80 ($6.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £436.53 million and a P/E ratio of -20.21.

Trustpilot Group plc operates an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. Its online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trustpilot Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustpilot Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.