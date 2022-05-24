Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of Tuniu stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98. Tuniu has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.07.
Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.52 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.
About Tuniu (Get Rating)
Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.
