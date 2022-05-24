Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn Sells 6,620 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $238,452.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,803.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
TWST traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,927. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.64.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 114.96%. The firm had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
