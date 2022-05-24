Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn Sells 6,620 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $238,452.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,634,803.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TWST traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $34.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,069,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,927. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $139.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.64.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.13. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 114.96%. The firm had revenue of $48.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 227.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

