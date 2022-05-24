Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TWTR. Loop Capital cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.27.

Shares of TWTR opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75. Twitter has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 164.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,910.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud sold 490,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $18,262,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,100,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,829,907.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 542,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,773,371. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Twitter by 2,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,349,000 after buying an additional 4,244,096 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Twitter by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,401 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

