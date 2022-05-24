Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.82. Tyler Technologies also reported earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.58 to $7.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TYL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $512.69.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $343.37. 252,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 88.50 and a beta of 0.82. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $327.97 and a 52-week high of $557.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.47.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

