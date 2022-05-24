UBS Group Lowers Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $100.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.66% from the stock’s current price.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.58.

WSM stock opened at $108.30 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $104.94 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.97.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 73.38% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock worth $4,173,666 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,500,000 after buying an additional 72,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

