UIL Limited (LON:UTL) to Issue GBX 2 Dividend

UIL Limited (LON:UTL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

UTL stock traded down GBX 6.92 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 202.08 ($2.54). 1,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,460. The company has a market capitalization of £169.43 million and a PE ratio of 5.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.76. UIL has a twelve month low of GBX 202 ($2.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 286.80 ($3.61). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 231.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 238.34.

In related news, insider Alison Hill acquired 3,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.10) per share, with a total value of £8,755.14 ($11,016.91).

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

