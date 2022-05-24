Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Lowered to $101.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $139.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 117.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.70.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RARE traded down $1.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.35. 5,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,927. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.58. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $46.02 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.45.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $79.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.25 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.18% and a negative net margin of 141.65%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $688,929.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $299,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,764 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,050. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.