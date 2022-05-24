Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UNS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.07.

TSE UNS traded down C$0.17 on Tuesday, hitting C$29.73. The stock had a trading volume of 61,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,824. Uni-Select has a one year low of C$13.56 and a one year high of C$33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.82. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,143.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.20.

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$504.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$495.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uni-Select will post 1.9700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

