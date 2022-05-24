Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.48.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $271.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $216.89 on Tuesday. Union Pacific has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $244.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.85.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.87%.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 11,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 150.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 588,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $115,281,000 after buying an additional 353,699 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.