uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given New $51.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 267.97% from the company’s previous close.

QURE has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of uniQure from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.55.

QURE stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. 13,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,522. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $646.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). uniQure had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 61.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $170,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 3,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $56,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,954 shares of company stock worth $333,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in uniQure in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

