United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given New $238.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UTHR. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.78.
UTHR opened at $210.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64.
In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.65, for a total value of $1,143,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,939,088.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,631,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 511.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,012.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 20,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.
About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- CrowdStrike: A Cybersecurity Unicorn
- Two Stocks You Shouldn’t Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Bid Low for Farfetch Stock
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Looks Sizzling Down Here
- Don’t Wait Too Long to Buy These 3 Mega Caps
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.