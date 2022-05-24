United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given New $238.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UTHR. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.78.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR opened at $210.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $218.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The business had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.65, for a total value of $1,143,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,939,088.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,631,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 511.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,012.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after buying an additional 20,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.