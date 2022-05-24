United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $248.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.35% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.14.
Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $210.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $218.38.
In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,631,920. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $270,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,945,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 511.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,012.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 20,332 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
