United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Raised to $245.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.78.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $210.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $218.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.04. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,920 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

