United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Raised to $245.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.78.
NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $210.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.54. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $218.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.04. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64.
In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,631,920 over the last ninety days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.
About United Therapeutics (Get Rating)
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Further Reading
