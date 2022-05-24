Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

UTL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE UTL traded up $1.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.35. 60,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,630. Unitil has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $57.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $903.35 million, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Unitil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 83.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,948 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unitil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Unitil by 43.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

