Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on UTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 60,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,630. The company has a market cap of $903.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32. Unitil has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $57.99.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. Unitil had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Unitil’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTL. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Unitil by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Unitil by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Unitil by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Unitil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Unitil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unitil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.