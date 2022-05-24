Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) to report sales of $298.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $295.40 million to $301.00 million. Upstart posted sales of $193.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. FBN Securities started coverage on Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Upstart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.64, for a total transaction of $1,099,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 208,308 shares of company stock valued at $20,564,172. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $1,466,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Upstart by 12.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 106.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,570,000 after acquiring an additional 522,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Upstart during the third quarter worth about $16,046,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPST stock opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.14. Upstart has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day moving average of $128.00.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

