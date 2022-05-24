Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded by TheStreet

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on URBN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.79.

URBN opened at $19.54 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

