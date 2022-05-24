UTA Acquisition Co.’s (NASDAQ:UTAAU) Lock-Up Period Will End on May 31st

UTA Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:UTAAU – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, May 31st. UTA Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 2nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

UTAAU opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26. UTA Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,075,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,178,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,997,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,562,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,528,000.

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

