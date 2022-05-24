Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Declares GBX 2 Dividend

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON UEM traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 220 ($2.77). 286,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,234. The stock has a market capitalization of £470.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 196 ($2.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 229 ($2.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 218.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 214.68.

Get Utilico Emerging Markets Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Bridgeman purchased 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 224 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £4,173.12 ($5,251.19). Also, insider John Rennocks purchased 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £6,500.48 ($8,179.79).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilico Emerging Markets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.