Vaibhav Agarwal Sells 6,325 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 6,325 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $397,589.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,796.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vaibhav Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 11th, Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,443 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total transaction of $705,842.37.

Shares of RNG traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.91. 2,195,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,507. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $315.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.49 and a 200 day moving average of $150.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.93.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 183.51%. The business had revenue of $467.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of RingCentral from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,901,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,667,741,000 after buying an additional 2,427,359 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in RingCentral by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,188,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,096,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,945 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter worth $8,170,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,191,000 after purchasing an additional 825,356 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter worth $83,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

