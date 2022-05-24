Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.30. Valley National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

VLY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.17. 219,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,367,000 after purchasing an additional 621,791 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 14,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 62,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

