Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Rating Increased to Reduce at AlphaValue

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) was upgraded by AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vallourec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

Shares of VLOWY stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Vallourec ( OTCMKTS:VLOWY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Analysts forecast that Vallourec will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

