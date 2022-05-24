Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) CFO Purchases $14,500.00 in Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) CFO John Landry bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $14,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,074 shares in the company, valued at $371,414.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Vapotherm stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,575. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $78.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.24). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 70.49% and a negative return on equity of 97.73%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 211.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm (Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.