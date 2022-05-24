VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) versus ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC) Critical Analysis

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) and ABVC BioPharma (OTCMKTS:ABVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for VBI Vaccines and ABVC BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VBI Vaccines 0 0 1 1 3.50 ABVC BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

VBI Vaccines currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 543.98%. Given VBI Vaccines’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe VBI Vaccines is more favorable than ABVC BioPharma.

Risk & Volatility

VBI Vaccines has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABVC BioPharma has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VBI Vaccines and ABVC BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VBI Vaccines -16,087.72% -48.77% -34.40% ABVC BioPharma -2,145.77% -287.25% -148.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VBI Vaccines and ABVC BioPharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VBI Vaccines $630,000.00 381.93 -$69.75 million ($0.28) -3.33 ABVC BioPharma $360,000.00 181.84 -$12.84 million ($0.66) -3.27

ABVC BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VBI Vaccines. VBI Vaccines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABVC BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.2% of VBI Vaccines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of ABVC BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of VBI Vaccines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of ABVC BioPharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

VBI Vaccines beats ABVC BioPharma on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VBI Vaccines (Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection. The company's enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology allows for the development of eVLP vaccines that mimic the presentation of viruses to elicit a human immune system. Its lead eVLP program candidates include VBI-1901, a glioblastoma vaccine immunotherapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical study; and VBI-1501, a prophylactic cytomegalovirus vaccine candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial. The company also develops coronavirus vaccine candidates, such as VBI-2902 and VBI-2901. In addition, it engages in the development of vaccine platforms and products for licensing to pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology companies. It has collaboration and license agreements with Brii Biosciences Limited; and GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals S.A. The company also has a collaboration with the National Research Council of Canada to develop pan-coronavirus vaccine candidate targeting COVID-19, severe acute respiratory syndrome, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. VBI Vaccines Inc. has collaboration with Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to advance vaccine candidates against Covid-19 variants. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. VBI Vaccines Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About ABVC BioPharma (Get Rating)

ABVC BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703 has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702 has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients; and ABV-1701 Vitargus for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage. It has a co-development agreement with Rgene Corporation; and collaboration agreements with BioHopeKing Corporation and BioFirst Corporation. The company is based in Fremont, California. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. is a subsidiary of YuanGene Corporation.

