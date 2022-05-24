Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.57-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vectrus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.

VEC stock opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Vectrus ( NYSE:VEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.23). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $419.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Vectrus will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vectrus news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.38 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,214.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Waechter purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.84 per share, with a total value of $69,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,892.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,950 shares of company stock valued at $136,364. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vectrus by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vectrus by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vectrus by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vectrus by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

