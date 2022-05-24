Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Cut to $195.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $237.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s current price.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.44.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $163.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. Veeva Systems has a 1 year low of $152.04 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $4,142,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Veeva Systems by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

