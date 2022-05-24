Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) to post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.78. Ventas posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ventas.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 4,732.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 794,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after purchasing an additional 777,794 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $421,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Ventas by 38.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 4.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $55.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.47, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ventas has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

