VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, VEON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

Get VEON alerts:

Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. VEON has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEON. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in VEON during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VEON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 28.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Company Profile (Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.