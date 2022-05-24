VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, VEON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.95.
Shares of VEON stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. VEON has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.23 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
VEON Company Profile (Get Rating)
VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.
